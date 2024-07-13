TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,970 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $614.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,133. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.