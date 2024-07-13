TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,388 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $78,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $161.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

