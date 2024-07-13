TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Clearwater Analytics worth $32,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

