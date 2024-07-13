TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $57.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Pool worth $57,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.40. 799,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,040. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.96. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.