TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $48.72 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,077,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,716,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CUBE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.