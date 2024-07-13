TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $48.72 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,077,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.