TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $92,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.73. 1,648,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

