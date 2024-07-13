TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tetra Tech worth $39,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $82,209,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.51. The stock had a trading volume of 160,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,042. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $189.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.