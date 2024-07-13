TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,994 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Encompass Health worth $54,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 482,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,448. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

