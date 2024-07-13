TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,155 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $67,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.52. The stock had a trading volume of 419,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.94.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.