TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 12,755 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

