TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 38,432 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,432 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of JFrog worth $64,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,661,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Up 0.4 %

JFrog stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 793,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,207 shares of company stock worth $7,446,864. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile



JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

