Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.72.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

