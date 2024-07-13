Torah Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $147,173.38 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.15892343 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $76,182.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars.

