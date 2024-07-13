Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.12.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

