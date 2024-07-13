Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Up 220.7% in June

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading hours on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

