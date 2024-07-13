Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Up 220.7% in June

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading hours on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towa Pharmaceutical
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.