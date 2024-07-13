Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 during midday trading on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

