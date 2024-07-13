Traders Buy High Volume of Regions Financial Put Options (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,359 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 1,756 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

RF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,522,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

