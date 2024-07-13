Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 186% compared to the average daily volume of 2,058 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $4,867,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 6,501,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.