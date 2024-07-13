Traders Purchase High Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,971 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the average volume of 3,885 call options.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 7,837,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

