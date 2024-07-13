Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Trading Down 3.1%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Trainline Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

