Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 11.4%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.30. 669,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 901,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,558.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,239 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,414,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

