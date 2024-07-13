Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.77

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 10139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

