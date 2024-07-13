Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.77

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 10139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
