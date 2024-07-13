TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 566,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 268,966 shares.The stock last traded at $100.77 and had previously closed at $97.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TriNet Group by 960.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,020,000 after acquiring an additional 148,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TriNet Group by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.