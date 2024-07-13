Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Up 868.8% in June

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 868.8% from the June 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Place Price Performance

TPHS remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 2,640,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,523. Trinity Place has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.66.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 5,086.83% and a negative net margin of 116.44%.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

