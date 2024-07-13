TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TLSIW remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares during the period.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.