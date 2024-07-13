Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $452.26

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.26 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.76). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.83), with a volume of 32,204 shares changing hands.

Tristel Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,461.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £127,600 ($163,443.06). In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.92), for a total value of £231,000 ($295,888.31). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £127,600 ($163,443.06). 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

