TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.18. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 370,024 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

TrueCar Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $315.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TrueCar by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TrueCar by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

