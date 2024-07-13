Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.39

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 59432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

