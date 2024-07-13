Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Critical Analysis

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 7 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $255.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -29.91% -490.14% -11.37% Automatic Data Processing 19.56% 93.09% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tucows and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $339.34 million 0.70 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.28 Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.41 $3.41 billion $8.96 26.56

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Tucows on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

