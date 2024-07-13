Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 19.4%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) traded down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 52,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 19.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

