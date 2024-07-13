Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSBX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. Turnstone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

