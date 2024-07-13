U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.