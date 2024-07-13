U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.