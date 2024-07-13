UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

UBEOF stock remained flat at $17.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. UBE has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

