UBS Group Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

