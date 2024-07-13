UBS Group Raises The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $43.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWIN. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

