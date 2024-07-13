UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. 70,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 49,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of UGE International from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get UGE International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UGE International

UGE International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About UGE International

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.