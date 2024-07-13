Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $503.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.89. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

