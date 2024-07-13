Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $494.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $494.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.94 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.89. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

