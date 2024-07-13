Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $546,080.22 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $546,080.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56.

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44.

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

