UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 1.5 %

UNCRY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,149. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

