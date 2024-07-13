Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCY. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
