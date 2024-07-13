UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE UNF opened at $171.08 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

