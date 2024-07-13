Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 3.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Unilever worth $146,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 3,254,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
