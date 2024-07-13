UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $511.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.58 and a 200 day moving average of $499.99. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

