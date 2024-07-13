Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.76. 7,516,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,456,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

