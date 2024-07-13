Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) PT Lowered to $32.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.