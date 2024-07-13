Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.44

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 598160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.