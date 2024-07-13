US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.
TBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 893,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,994. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
