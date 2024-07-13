Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $3.36 billion 1.11 $498.51 million $0.85 8.66 Pathward Financial $715.33 million 2.10 $163.62 million $6.66 8.93

Profitability

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 12.88% 7.74% 0.82% Pathward Financial 22.90% 25.09% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valley National Bancorp and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 2 5 2 0 2.00 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

