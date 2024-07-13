Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 32.1% in June

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.5777 per share. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

